Augusta County schools announce plan for graduating seniors

With the school year cut short due to COVID-19, high school seniors across the Shenandoah Valley missed out on making certain memories, and they did not want graduation to be another thing they had to miss out on.

"I just feel like we've been kind of cheated as a lot of people are feeling right now. Some of us, it's been a long 13 years for some, 12 for others," Tiernan Rhodes, a Stuarts Draft High School senior, said. "That just feels like a long time to go through this and be promised graduation and you just don't get that."

Rhodes created a petition a month ago to encourage Augusta County Public Schools to have in-person graduation ceremonies rather than a virtual one.

Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond said the petition never came across his desk, but he announced this week that they have come up with what they think is the best solution.

"Our hope was to do a traditional format, but, again, with the information and recommendations we got from officials in the state [education] department, we just felt like this was the best we could do," Dr. Bond said. "Unusual circumstances sometimes call for unusual answers, and we've problem-solved this the best we can."

Augusta County Public Schools will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies, one family at a time.

"We're basically going to show up during our appointment time and go through the motions, put on the cap and gown, go out with family, get pictures taken with a diploma and then leave, it's kind of like a drive-thru graduation if you will," Rhodes said, referring to a letter he received from the high school.

Dr. Bond said while it is not the most ideal way to have a graduation, he hopes it will be a very personable experience.

"We feel like we can make it special for each and every senior, and that's the most important for us. Our seniors have been through a lot this year," Dr. Bond said.

Rhodes said he is grateful for the opportunity to graduate in person, but is hopeful to have another celebration in the future when it's safer to gather.

"For us, it may be the last time to be together with some of our friends and teachers for a long time, you know, we might never see them again," Rhodes said.

Dr. Bond noted that another celebration is a possibility.

"We can come back and still have a senior celebration collectively in a more casual way in a more casual setting. That certainly is on the table," Dr. Bond said.

Parents at Stuarts Draft High School are also coming together to plan a celebration for the seniors at a later, and safer, date to acknowledge their accomplishments and time for the class to say goodbye to one another.