Augusta County sends last call for Tammy Patterson

On Monday, the last call went out over the Augusta County ECC channel, honoring Churchville Volunteer Fire-Rescue member Tammy Patterson.

According to a post on the Churchville Volunteer Fire-Rescue Facebook page, Patterson recently rejoined department. In July, they posted Patterson was their newest nationally registered EMT.

In the last call, they thanked Patterson for her nine years of service.

"The members of Churchville Volunteer Fire and Rescue wish to thank Tammy Patterson for nine years of dedicated service to the residents of Churchville, Augusta County and to the department. Although you are gone, you will never be forgotten."

Patterson passed away last week.

