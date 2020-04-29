Augusta County starts planning for COVID-19 recovery

Augusta County government officials say they've begun the planning process for how to resume operations once public health restrictions surrounding COVID-19 are lifted.

According to a statement from the county, County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald has appointed Candy Hensley, Assistant to the County Administrator, to coordinate and spearhead the county's efforts on developing a plan for phased reopening.

The plan will gradually open facilities and services in accordance with state and federal guidelines for public safety amid COVID-19.

It won't start being implemented until Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia is entering Phase 1 of his administration's 'Forward Virginia' blueprint.

Northam announced the guidelines for reopening Virginia in a press conference last Friday, and has emphasized in briefings since then that the commonwealth cannot enter Phase 1 of reopening until meeting guidelines set by the CDC, which call for 14 days of declining daily case totals.

The most days in a row that Virginia has seen daily new cases decline was three before another spike in reports.

But, with Virginia's peak projected by data modeling to be around now, at the end of April, officials at the state and local levels are making plans for when they can safely start the process of reopening.

“At this point, we are beginning the planning process,” Fitzgerald said. “We will be meeting with and gathering input from departments and other partner agencies to complete the plan. We want to make sure our efforts are coordinated and align with public health and safety measures.”

In Augusta County, agencies working together on the county plan for reopening include the Augusta County Service Authority, public schools administration, the courts and court services, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire-Rescue, and Social Services, among others.

“A phased approach for reopening of facilities and resumption of services will be based on state and federal guidelines for limiting contact, as safety of employees and citizens is priority.” Hensley said. “Information to the public will be forthcoming so that citizens can plan accordingly.”

As of April 29, the Virginia Department of Health had confirmed 41 positive COVID-19 cases in Augusta County, as well as 12 in Staunton and 11 in Waynesboro. Just to Augusta County's north, Rockingham County has 220 cases and Harrisonburg has 411.