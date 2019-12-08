Augusta County student wins $1,000 scholarship for growing a 15 pound cabbage

A student at Churchville Elementary won a $1,000 scholarship for growing a 15.5 pound cabbage.

Begoon said he jumped off his mom's couch when he learned he won the scholarship.

Ruebin Begoon, now a 4th grader, said at the end of last school year his teacher gave him a cabbage seedling from Bonnie Plants to grow over the summer.

After he took care of it over the past several months in his garden, Bonnie Plants recognized Begoon as the Virginia State winner of the best "over-sized" cabbage.

Begoon said like any crop grown after he won the award, his family ate it.

"We turned it into sauerkraut and this lasagna that is made out of cabbage instead of pasta," Begoon said. "I didn't really like it though."

Begoon said he wanted to thank his teacher and Grandma for helping take care of the cabbage while he was busy in the summer with rodeo.

Each year Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, with 70+ greenhouse facilities across the country, trucks free O.S. Cross, or "over-sized," cabbage plants to third grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program online.

If nurtured and cared for, kids can cultivate, nurture and grow giant cabbages, some much bigger than a basketball, tipping the scales, often over 40 pounds!