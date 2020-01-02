Augusta County tables decision on telecommunications tower

A new wireless telecommunications tower in Augusta County will have to wait after the Augusta County Board of Zoning appeals tabled the request on Thursday afternoon.

About a dozen people came out to the meeting to share their opposition to the proposal. | Credit: WHSV

Apex Towers, LLC requested the special use permit to build a tower on land owned by Jim Kindig and Lucy Coyner. The tower would be built off Route 340 in Stuarts Draft. However, neighbors of the tower had concerns about the proximity.

"If this tower was to be allowed, it would be the defining characteristic of our neighborhood," Martha Moneymaker, a neighbor opposed to the tower said.

Moneymaker was one of about a dozen people who were at the meeting on Thursday who were opposed to the project. Many voiced the belief that the tower would be better suited elsewhere, like Round Hill. A tower is already there.

"The best spot in my opinion is Round Hill. Why do I say that? I worked for nTelos," Michael Moneymaker said. "We put our antenna on Round Hill. We're in the top spot."

A representative for the tower company said they looked at Round Hill, but their placement on the tower would be below the tree line and less effective than the location on the Kindig property.

Kindig was one of few who spoke in favor of the location.

"It's really going to enhance the ability of all of the residents that it's going to serve to provide them not only with communications, but also with the data needs."

The tower would be 199 feet tall and the first mobile carrier would be T Mobile. The board will discuss a final decision at its meeting in February.

