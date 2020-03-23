Augusta County to hold virtual meeting, online feedback for South River access

Augusta County is hosting a virtual public input session for those interested in improved access to the South River.

A presentation that would have been presented at the public meeting on March 25th will be presented through Zoom, a website which allows users to meet virtually.

"Though we would much rather see people face-to-face, in light of adhering to safe practices to curb the spread of Coronavirus, using the technology at our finger tips to bring the community together is the next best thing we can do," said Nick Grow, the program coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. "We hope people will join us and participate."

According to a press release from the county: " Augusta County received grants for two projects through the DuPont Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration (NRDAR) settlement to improve access to the South River. The two grants, both in the amount of

$100,000, will go towards the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing. The project at Crimora Park will focus on improvement of current river access. This online presentation will give citizens the chance to review staff concepts and provide input.

The Dooms Crossing river access project will be a second phase as the county previously received funding through the DuPont NRDAR settlement to stabilize eroding stream banks, remove portions of an old failed dam, and remove log jams. The prior grant also included acquisition of approximately 6 acres of land on the south side of Dooms Crossing Rd."

The link to the virtual meeting will be posted on the county's website before the meeting and feedback on the website presentation will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on April 9th. A county spokesperson said following the live meeting, the meeting will also be available to watch afterwards in a recorded format on Augusta County's website.