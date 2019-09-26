Augusta County woman accused of running scam raffle for cancer patients

An Augusta County woman has been arrested on accusations that she scammed people out of nearly $2,000 she claimed would benefit two people battling cancer.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report over the summer about possible fraud by 46-year-old Marsha Farrar.

They launched an investigation and concluded that Farrar had created a raffle in which people could buy tickets from her to win a discount on beef.

Based on the way she advertised the raffle to everyone, the winners would be able to buy beef at a discounted price and the money she raised would go to two people local to the Shenandoah Valley who have been fighting cancer.

As of April 2019, deputies say she had collected $1,810. The drawing to determine winners was originally scheduled for February, but then it was pushed back to March.

Then, it was pushed back again. Finally, investigators say the drawing happened on July 12.

On July 30, the winners of the drawing had gotten no beef and no money had been delivered to the families.

Some time later, deputies say the beef was finally delivered, but it was of lesser quality and smaller quantity than promised.

But the beneficiaries never got their promised money at all, according to deputies.

This past Sunday, deputies say she turned herself in and was arrested on a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in general district court in January 2020.

