Augusta County woman and her 2 dogs are headed to Masters Agility Championship at Westminster

An Augusta County woman is New York City-bound for the first time in her life and it’s for a big competition.

Kim Black is headed to the Masters Agility Championship at Westminster with two of her miniature American Shepherds. Dakota is four and a half years old. Caisson is three.

Black says Dakota usually qualifies, but Caisson could make it to the finals in a timed event. “As long as I give her the information that she needs to have a clean run and she does it in her fast little manner we'll be good.”

Black says she’s excited and nervous but plans to treat Westminster like any other trial. Black, Dakota, and Caisson will compete at Westminster on Saturday, February 8.