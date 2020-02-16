Augusta County woman turns 100

Family and friends gathered in Augusta County to wish Helen Jones a happy 100th birthday.

Helen Jones celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 16 surrounded by family and friends at her senior living facility.

Jones likes to say she has two birthdays because she was born Feb. 15, 1920, but the doctor's writing on her birth certificate read Feb. 16, 1920, so legally her birthday is Feb. 16.

She said didn't find out about her "two birthdays" until she was an adult.

"Well I don't have two parties every year, don't even have one usually, but I do celebrate," Jones said.

Jones is a longtime Virginia resident and had many jobs throughout her life.

She worked as a teacher, as a physicist for the federal government during World War II, as a guidance counselor, and did mission work in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Helen said she has no secret for people on how to live a long and healthy life. She said she "just lives day by day."