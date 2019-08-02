Augusta County woman meets birth family at reunion

Months after finding them online, Holly DiLorenzo was finally able to meet her birth family in person last month.

DiLorenzo said she is so blessed to have been able to find her family and meet them in person. | Credit: WHSV

DiLorenzo flew out to Indiana for her first family reunion with her younger and older half-siblings. She connected with her family online through Ancestry.com after searching for them for decades.

"I loved every, every minute of it," DiLorenzo said. "And I wouldn't change anything, except I just wish we could do it again next week."

DiLorenzo knew she was adopted from a young age and never gave up searching for her family. Through her search, DiLorenzo found out she and her older brother were born during an affair. After her mother realized her father would never leave his family, DiLorenzo was given up for adoption.

Her father had another family and her mother went on to marry and have more children. DiLorenzo said there was not any awkwardness when she met her siblings, despite the circumstances of their families.

She said she is so blessed to have been able to meet them in person.

"Finding them was fabulous," DiLorenzo said. "But being able to see each other, and like I say, look into each other's eyes and see the resemblance or not see the resemblance to just know that they're your flesh and blood."

DiLorenzo said they spent the entire time getting to know each other, sharing memories, having family barbeques and making cookies.

"It was family fun, like you know when you were growing up as kids, you know Christmas morning," DiLorenzo said. "That's what it was like. That's what it was like with the family. It's been a long time since I've had a Christmas morning like that."

DiLorenzo said she still hasn't been able to meet all her family, but she's looking forward to getting to know everyone.

"My heart just felt like it was ready to burst to have that experience."

DiLorenzo said she's willing to talk to anyone who might be considering trying to find their family online. She said it's been an incredible experience for her and would never have met them without searching online.