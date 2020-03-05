Augusta County woman ordered to pay back cancer patients after raffle scam

An Augusta County woman has been ordered to pay back people she was accused of scamming through raffles supposedly meant to benefit them.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office was told that 46-year-old Marsha Farrar created a raffle in which people could buy tickets from her to win large amounts of beef.

Based on the way she advertised the raffle to everyone, the winners were meant to receive cuts of beef which she would purchase at a discount using some of the proceeds of the raffle.

All of the money left after the discounted purchase of the beef would go to two people local to the Shenandoah Valley who have been fighting cancer, according to her advertising.

As of April 2019, deputies say she had collected $1,810. The drawing to determine winners was originally scheduled for February, but then it was pushed back to March.

Then, it was pushed back again. Finally, investigators say the drawing happened on July 12 o 2019.

On July 30, the winners of the drawing had gotten no beef and no money had been delivered to the families.

Some time later, deputies say the beef was finally delivered, but it was of lesser quality and smaller quantity than promised.

But the beneficiaries never got their promised money at all, according to deputies.

In court this week, Farrar's case was given a deferred disposition as she was given a potential sentence of one year of supervised probation.

She'll next face court on September 25.

According to the husband of one of the women fighting cancer who the raffles were advertised as benefiting, Farrar admitted to her charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

According to court records, her one year of supervised probation will begin at the start of her sentencing, which was deferred to the later court date.

The man who was present at the hearing said Farrar was ordered to pay restitution to both the people the raffle was meant to benefit, as well as the people who won the beef raffle.

In total, he said she was ordered to pay more than $4,100 to the victims.

Farrar was given one year to pay the restitution and also told to undergo a substance abuse evaluation, according to the man.

The court will evaluate her progress at her hearing on Sept. 25.

