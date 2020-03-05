Augusta County woman pleads guilty to embezzlement, financial exploitation

An Augusta County woman has been ordered to pay back an elderly family member she financially exploited and a high school organization she embezzled from.

In court on Thursday, Kelly Blackwell pleaded guilty to three charges of embezzlement and one charge of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated person.

Several other charges against Blackwell – two counts of issuing bad checks and two counts of credit card theft – were dropped due to issues surrounding evidence of the crimes.

The charges to which Blackwell pleaded are each felonies and each carry 10 years in prison.

However, Blackwell's prison sentence has been suspended to allow her to instead pay restitution in full.

The court ordered her to pay back $36,365 to an elderly family member. According to her charges, while legally granted power of attorney for him, she convinced him to obtain a loan against a home he owned. The charges related to accusations of taking credit cards and using them for fraudulent purchases were dropped.

Blackwell was ordered to pay back $15,901.36 to the Buffalo Gap Quarterback club. She served as treasurer for the club from January 2017 to December 2018. During that time, she admitted pocketing thousands of unaccounted concession stand sales.

Blackwell will have to pay back at least $500 a month to her elderly family member and at least $100 a month to Buffalo Gap. She gets five years to pay back both amounts in full.

If that restitution goal is not met, Blackwell will be ordered by the court to serve her prison sentence.

She'll face a restitution review on August 14.

