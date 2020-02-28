Augusta County woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery's 'Win a Spin'

For the second time in less than a week, the Virginia Lottery has announced a winner from the Augusta County area.

According to lottery officials, Lora Puffenbarger, from Mt. Solon, scratched a winning ticket in the Virginia Lottery's 'Win a Spin' game.

The way that game works is people who get a winning ticket then head to the Virginia Lottery Headquarters in Richmond, where they spin a wheel for a chance at a prize ranging anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000.

On Feb. 21, Puffenbarger spun the wheel and landed on the spot to win $125,000.

The Virginia Lottery says she was one of two lottery players to spin the wheel that day, so there are still six unclaimed tickets for winners of the game.

Puffenbarger bought her ticket at North River Country Store in Mt. Solon. She told lottery officials she has no immediate plans for the winnings other than to pay bills.

The chances of winning a spin on the Big Wheel are 1 in 918,000.

Augusta County, where Puffenbarger lives, received more than $5.7 million from the Virginia Lottery for K-12 public education in fiscal year 2019. You can learn more about where lottery funds go here.