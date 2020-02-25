Augusta County supervisors will not approve plan for militia

During their work session on Monday, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors came to a decision after their discussions and legal advice.

"We need to leave it alone," Garber said. "We have no legal standing to get involved in this and we have no business getting involved in this."

Kauffman said he sees how there could be a place for it, but there would have to be organization.

"There has to be some type of guidelines or rules to where, say I sign up for it, but my main goal is to go out here and stand at the corner and patrol it. That's not what this should be for," Kauffman said.

Garber added they spent a lot of time talking about the proposal before coming to a decision.

"It's a big deal," Garber said. "If you're going to sanction a bunch of people coming together you know armed, you better understand why and what you're going to do and all the ramifications and certainly, number one, the legality."

Garber said they planned to send out a release about their decision in the coming days. Augusta County was not the only area in the valley considering this proposal. It's on the agenda in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County administrator Stephen King said it would not be a public hearing, but someone would be allowed to speak about it. He did not think it would impact the decision, but the board would likely consider the same issues Augusta County leaders did.

