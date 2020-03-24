Augusta Health Foundation asking community for donations

As the coronavirus is putting a strain on healthcare across the country, Augusta Health says it has "sufficient supplies."

But as COVID-19 spreads, the hospital said the situation could quickly change.

Augusta Health is accepting donations from the community to stay well-stocked. The hospital is looking for masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer and non-latex disposable gloves. If you want to donate, the hospital asks that you give them a call or email before you drop off your supplies.

Tami Radecke, the executive director of the Augusta Health Foundation, said the hospital has already received some donations.

"It's really been heartwarming to see the way the community has come together and just really want to be there for our staff and patients," Radecke said. "It's worked beautifully and we can't thank our community enough."

The foundation is also accepting donations to go into an emergency fund for employees. If you plan on dropping off supplies or are interested in donating to the employee fund, you can call the Augusta Health Foundation at 540-3332-5174 or email the staff at ahfoundation@augustahealth.com.

The hospital prefers:

- Masks (N95, dust masks, medical face masks and surgical masks, as well as those handmade by the community)

- Ecolab Nourishing Foam hand sanitizer, but other brands/types are appreciated

- Scott Antimicrobial Foam Skin Cleanser hand soap, but other brands/types are appreciated

- Non-latex disposable gloves

Also on Tuesday, Augusta Health announced that they would be postponing all elective imaging exams to mid-May.

Augusta Health continues to staff their COVID-19 Call Center at 540.332.5122 seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for answers to people's questions and concerns about the coronavirus.

