Augusta Health Hospice is seeking more volunteer hairdresers

Augusta Health Hospice is looking for more volunteers who can offer their time to give patients haircuts.

Sally Wiggs cutting hair at Augusta Health's Shenandoah House. | Credit: WHSV

Sally Wiggs was a hairdresser for more than 40 years before she retired. She then began volunteering her skills to work with hospice patients through Augusta Health, which she's been doing for more than 10 years now.

"To be able to do something for people that makes them feel better in about half an hour is a great thing to be able to do," Wiggs said. "It's another step in making the patient feel a little better. Let's face it... They're not in a very good position. It's all about caring, hands-on, somebody touching them."

Wiggs said being available to give haircuts to hospice patients is very rewarding for her. The haircuts make the patients feel better, cleaner and gives them a sense of normalcy throughout their circumstances.

"You don't have to do a 40-hour week at all. It's not anything like that. If you can give one hour a month even to do a haircut, that's wonderful. It's not a full time position at all. It's whatever you can give in the way of time," Wiggs said.

Training is required in order to be a volunteer. Classes are offered three times a year. They focus on end of life care and how to be more conscientious of the needs patients have. The next training will be a day and a half on June 22 and 23.

"No matter what state you're in, it's good to get a haircut," Wiggs said. "It's just nice to be able to help, and I hope somebody's around when I'm in that situation that will do the same for me."

Wiggs said during her time as a volunteer she has learned how to be more patient and caring, and she plans on continuing to volunteer until she no longer can.

Anyone interested in more information about the program or getting involved can contact Lori Showalter.

Lori Showalter, Manager of Volunteer Services & Community Outreach

540-332-4904

LShowalter@augustahealth.com

www.augustahealth.com/hospice