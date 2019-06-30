Augusta Health marks 25 years in the community

Augusta Health turns 25 this year and throughout the summer the hospital is celebrating wellness with the community.

Augusta Health held a party at its Waynesboro location on Saturday to mark the milestone.

Health staff were on site to give free blood pressure readings, stroke screenings and cancer checks.

"It's never to early to start getting the screenings done," Michele Durland, a nurse practitioner, said. "Because you know people even have genetics that predisposes them to certain conditions that they may not know about."

Augusta Health will be continuing its 25th-anniversary celebration with a similar event on July 20 at the Staunton location starting at 10 a.m.