Augusta Health celebrates 25th anniversary

Food trucks, fire trucks and face painting were all some of the activities available at Augusta Health's community celebration on Sunday afternoon.

Children learn more about an ambulance at Augusta Health's community celebration. | Credit: WHSV

"It's just a celebration of 25 years of taking care of our community," Mary Mannix, CEO of Augusta Health, said.

The afternoon of food and music was Augusta Health's way of thanking the community for their support. Mannix said they're one of only a few independent community hospitals left in the state, and they want to celebrate their community.

"We're accountable to the community, and so when we celebrate, we want to celebrate the community," Mannix said. "We want to thank the community."

That celebrating brought together area food trucks and Augusta Health's community partners. People had a chance to get up close to the helicopter and other emergency rescue vehicles, which was pretty cool for some kids who came out.

"We got to lay down in that stuff and press the things up and make it go in, and see the helicopters," Lllyria Brooks, an Augusta County resident said.

There was also face painting, bouncy houses and music from local bands. This was the last event celebrating Augusta Health's 25th anniversary.