Augusta Health implements restrictions for visitors

Augusta Health has implemented a no visitation and no access policy for all inpatient and outpatient areas as a way to safeguard the health of the community.

However, the medical system announced the following exceptions below:

- Emergency Department: One support person per patient

- Pediatrics: Two parents/guardians per patient

- Labor & Delivery: One coach/partner per patient

- End of Life/Hospice: One visitor at a time

- Inpatient discharge: One support person per patient

- Outpatient procedures: One support person per patient

Visitors in those situations will be screened before entering the hospital.

If anybody shows symptoms of illness, such as a cough or a fever, they will not be allowed into the facility.

Children under the age of 16-years-old are only allowed if needing care.

According to the new policy, all support persons and visitors are encouraged to wait in their vehicles during patient procedures and will be contacted for patient pick-up at the time of his or her discharge.