Augusta Health confirms first 2 COVID-19 patients

According to Augusta Health, their hospital has confirmed their first positive test results for COVID-19.

The hospital issued a statement on Thursday evening saying that they tested two patients who have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus.

No specific information on either patient, including their place of residence, which will determine where the cases appear on the Virginia Department of Health state website, was provided.

Augusta Health said they continue to work closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make all preparations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital recently completed surge training to prepare for the worst possible scenarios as the outbreak expands.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, says their district is thoroughly investigating each of the COVID-19 cases identified at Augusta Health to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients and have them take necessary steps to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who was exposed will be notified by the Virginia Department of Health and told what they need to do.

"That said, it is still extremely important that individuals continue to follow social distancing, proper hand hygiene, and staying home as much as possible," Kornegay said. "We recognize this is a challenging time for everyone and appreciate each individual's commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

There had already been two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Augusta County prior to April 1, but neither of those test results were for patients who had been tested at Augusta Health. Instead, it's likely their testing was done through a commercial lab.

There's no word on whether either of the two newly confirmed cases may have been the second McKee Foods employee who tested positive or the newly identified case in a Western State Hospital staff member.

Augusta Health said on March 26 that they had launched a partnership with UVA Health to increase testing capacity at the hospital using the test kits that UVA researchers developed.

Augusta Health has been providing all their latest COVID-19 updates and guidelines on their dedicate webpage at www.augustahealth.com/coronavirus.

