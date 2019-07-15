Augusta Health reviews Community Health Needs Assessment results

Augusta Health recently completed its Community Health Needs Assessment and the top three priorities are very similar to to needs identified in the last CHNA.

Augusta Health sends out its Community Health Needs Assessment every three years. | Credit: WHSV

The survey was completed in May 2019 and is done every three years to help Augusta Health guide the programs they provide to the community. The survey identified areas of opportunity, such as access to healthcare, housing and mental health.

A group of stakeholders then ranked the different areas, which creates a list of priorities. This year, those priorities were nutrition and physical activity, diabetes, and mental health. Krystal Moyers, director of outreach, said they are the same as the last assessment in 2016.

"Our society has taken many generations to get to a point where these issues are a problem," Moyers said. "So it will take longer than three years to address these needs fully and to really see a long-term change in the health of our community."

Moyers said they have seen success in the programs they've put in place as a result of the last CHNA. The Allegheny Mountain Institute Farm at Augusta Health has helped the hospital achieve their goals relating to nutrition by providing more food access and education.

The produce is also part of their Food Farmacy program. Moyers said the first group was focused on patients with diabetes,and they saw improvement in the group.

"Those that were involved saw a statistically significant decrease in their A1C as well as in their BMI," Moyers said. "So we were able to see that these programs are making a great impact."

Moyers said they have not decided exactly what priorities they will address through programs in the future. She added that she imagines they will be similar to last year, since the top priorities were the same.