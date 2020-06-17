Augusta Health working to build new imaging center on campus

Augusta Health is working to bring a free standing imaging center to the hospital campus. The hospital said since it was built 25 years ago, there's been much more of a need for outpatient services.

Air3 takes a look at Augusta Health. | Credit: WHSV

"About 70 percent of our business is outpatient, versus inpatient, and that's reversed over 25 years," Mark LaRosa, vice president of business development of Augusta Health.

Augusta Health said by building a free-standing imaging center, they'll be able to serve more than 25,000 people in the area. LaRosa said the service will also be faster, since it's separate from the hospital.

"Their services and our schedule is also co-mingled with urgent services from the ED and inpatient care," LaRosa said.

Because it's a free-standing imaging center, LaRosa said the services will be less expensive.

"It varies by test and it varies by insurance company, the cost difference between the hospital-based imaging service and a free-standing service is about 30 percent," LaRosa said.

Augusta Health recieved support from the community on the project. Waynesboro and Staunton city councils as well as the Augusta County Board of Supervisors have shared their support for the project.