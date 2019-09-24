Augusta Board of Supervisors considering purchasing building in Staunton

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is considering purchasing a building next to the general district court building in downtown Staunton.

The county said they began considering the purchase of the building several months ago and reached out to the seller. The county said they entered into a letter of intent with the seller and negotiated the price. According to a contract included in the staff briefing agenda, the purchase price is $350,000.

The county is planning to tear down the current general district court building and rebuild in the same spot.

"It will set us up for better placement of the courthouse on the property," Candy Hensley, assistant to the county administrator said. "The property we're looking at purchasing is kind of in the middle of two properties that we have."

Hensley said since rebuilding in the same spot would involve building over a creek, having the additional property will help them find the best footprint for the building. It would also give them additional room to expand if needed in years to come.

The contract and purchase still need to be approved by the board of supervisors and they are considering it on Thursday. According to the contract, there is a 120-day window for the county to line up the approvals and permits they would need from Staunton.