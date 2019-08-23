Broadband committee sends to proposals to Augusta Board of Supervisors

A broadband committee is sending two proposals to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors next week.

County supervisor Marshall Pattie is a member of the committee. He said both proposals will expand internet access in western Augusta County.

The first proposal is fiber expansion in Deerfield. Pattie said it will expand access in a few hundred homes. The second proposal is a tower project in Middlebrook which the committee hopes will expand access to almost 800 homes.

Pattie said this has been an important issue for county residents.

"They want improvements in certain areas, but internet's such a big thing now," Pattie said. "You think about the house values, you think about education, medical care."

Pattie said if the board approves the proposals, they'll then be sent to the state. He added the committee has also been working on finding ways to work with local providers to increase access.

"If you look at the map, there's a bunch of little dots over there where we just have really terrible internet, and its right next to other areas that have good internet."

Pattie said they've been discussing ways to provide grants for local companies through the county, since they may not qualify for larger grants.

The broadband survey is also still available. Marshall is encouraging everyone to fill it out especially those who live in the affected areas.