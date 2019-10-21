Authorities: Search continues for WV hunter missing in Utah

Authorities say their search for a missing hunter in Utah has stretched into a week.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that multiple agencies have assisted in the search for 69-year-old Carl Crumrine, of West Virginia. Authorities say he was last seen Monday in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta Mountains in Utah while on a group hunting trip.

Authorities say the Garrett Bardsley Foundation had organized Saturday's volunteer search effort, which began around 9 a.m.

The foundation was started by a man whose son went missing in the same mountain range 15 years ago. It aims to help with search and rescue operations in the wilderness.

Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright tells KUTV in Salt lake City that the weekend weather forecast is a concern in the ongoing search for Crumrine.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said several inches of snow accumulated overnight in parts of the search area. The rescue mission was already made difficult by the remote area of the national forest.

Several surrounding agencies have joined the search efforts that include horseback and dogs.

"We give our heartfelt thanks to all the surrounding agencies and dozens of personnel assisting in finding Carl," Sheriff Martinez wrote.

___________

Oct. 16

Carl Crumrine, 69, of Buckhannon, went on a hunting trip with some friends in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah.

He left his group on Monday at 5:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

One of Crumrine's relatives said he had a specific place to meet up with the rest of his group, but on Monday he never showed up to that designated area.

5 News spoke to his son, Paul Crumrine, who said his father is an experienced hunter and that he was prepared for something like his to happen. While he is almost 70, his son says he is active and in good shape.

"Well my dad trained me and my mom's younger brothers on how to survive in the woods," his son said.

He added that his father has bad knees and he may be hurt, but he thinks he's probably sitting tight waiting for someone to find him.

Paul said he wants his father to know, "We love him and to hold tight we're trying to get to him as fast as possible."