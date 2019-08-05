Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash in Broadway

(UPDATE 11:00 p.m.): The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is assisting Virginia State Police following a head-on crash on Brocks Gap Road (Rt. 259) in Broadway Monday night.

MGN

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Huitcheson tells WHSV the road will be shut down for an extended period of time as authorities work to clear the scene.

A reporter is on the scene. Stay with WHSV News for the latest updates.

(ORIGINAL): Authorities are reporting a serious multi-vehicle crash on northbound Brocks Gap Road in Rockingham County.

According to VDOT, the crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Brocks Gap Road (Rt. 259) and Turley Creek Lane in Broadway.

No word yet on injuries.

VDOT is reporting all northbound and southbound lanes of Brocks Gap Road are closed at this time in the area of the crash.

A reporter is on the scene. Stay with WHSV News as this story continues to develop.

