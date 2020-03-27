Police: West Virginia man shot officer during arrest

A West Virginia man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding an officer during an arrest in the city of Elkins.

Elkins city spokesman Sutton Stokes told news outlets 25-year-old Officer Daniel Sayre suffered non-life-threatening wounds when he was shot Thursday night.

According to the Elkins Police Department, officers responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle around 7:30 p.m. in an alley connecting First and Second streets, behind the Jennings Randolph Federal Building in the city.

Police say they ordered Jerry Lee Isner II to stop and put the rifle on the ground, but when Isner didn't listen, officers deployed a taser in an attempt to control him.

Isner then opened fire, hitting Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre twice, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

Officers were unable to return fire due to the proximity of bystanders, but were able to take Isner into custody.

Officers provided medical attention to Senior Patrolman Sayre on scene until Randolph County EMS arrived, Bennett said.

Bennett says Sayre is in good condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

""I would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this incident: West Virginia State Police, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. ATF, Randolph County EMS, Elkins Fire Department, and HealthNet AeroMedical Services," Bennett said. "I would also like to thank the citizens of Elkins for the outpouring of support for Senior Patrolman Sayre and the Elkins Police Department."

Isner has been charged with attempted first degree murder and malicious assault on a police officer. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Sayre has been an officer with the department since 2015.

