Authorities locate missing man believed to be in danger

(UPDATE 7:17 p.m.) According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Michael Louk was located.

---

A search is underway for a missing man considered to be in danger.

Michael Louk, 56, was last seen a family member's home along the 200 block of Flat Rock Road in Waynesboro around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Louk reportedly took an overdose of prescription medication. Investigaotrs said he left the home on foot.

Louk was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He's 6' feet tall, 165 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on the scene effoting to locate him. Earlier, K-9s, an air unit from Virginia State Police and local law enforcement searched the area but did not locate him.

If you know of Louk's whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

