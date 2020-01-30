Authorities searching for 2 escaped inmates in West Virginia

Authorities in West Virginia are searching for two jail inmates from the same facility who removed their leg monitors while out on a passes in separate incidents, officials said Thursday.

A Wood County magistrate issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday after Jeremy Dean Johnson failed to return to the Parkersburg Correctional Center, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

Johnson, 28, was serving a 20- to 40-year sentence for breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary. The statement described Johnson as 5-foot-4 and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a Mortal Kombat dragon tattoo on his left forearm and other tattoos on his right hand.

He was reported missing shortly after 3 p.m., when authorities said he removed a leg monitor and fled while on a two-hour pass by Sheetz in Parkersburg.

In another news release, corrections officials said 56-year-old Alfred Williams cut his electronic monitoring strap as the Parkersburg work-release inmate was in Vienna around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Williams is 5-foot-8, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving an eight- to 15-year sentence for domestic assault, domestic battery and delivery of a controlled substance.

If you see either men, authorities said you should call 911 or the Parkersburg Correctional Center at 304-420-2443.