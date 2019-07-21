‘Avengers: Endgame’ becomes highest-grossing movie, surpassing ‘Avatar’

The blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” is now the highest- grossing film of all time.

Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame,' which has finally surpassed "Avatar" as the highest-grossing film ever. (Source: Marvel Entertainment/CNN)

Disney said the superhero movie has now brought in more than $2.7 billion worldwide.

James Cameron's science fiction film "Avatar" held the top spot for 10 years.

“Endgame” shattered records when it opened in late April, making $1.2 billion around the world on its debut.

But “Avatar” will have a chance to take back its box office crown from “Endgame.”

Disney is planning four “Avatar” sequels between 2021 and 2027.

