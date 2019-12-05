Avenue of Evergreens at Staunton's Blackburn Inn benefits the MaDee Project

Staunton's Blackburn Inn is celebrating the holiday season with a friendly tree decorating contest.

Several trees are placed around the Blackburn Inn for people to tour the hotel and choose their favorite. | Credit: WHSV

You can take a tour of the "Avenue of Evergreens" that are placed throughout the hotel and pick your favorite. All of the proceeds are benefiting the MaDee Project.

"It's a great cause for our area. It does a lot of good for local children, Richard Smith, the general manager of Blackburn Inn, said. “Hotels are just part of the community, so we want people to come in and be a part of that, and we want to be a good neighbor and help out any way we can."

Votes for the trees and wreaths will be accepted until Jan. 3, but the Blackburn Inn is inviting the community to come out on Friday to enjoy the grand tree lighting.

"The activities start at 5:00 p.m., so we'll have cookies and hot cocoa for sale, and you can take pictures with the tree, and then the tree lighting will is at 6:30 promptly, we'll get a visit from the big man himself," Smith said.

This is an event that will happen annually, and Smith said they are looking forward to the community coming together to fight pediatric cancer.

