Avoiding heat illness this summer

With the first 90 degree day in the books, it is important to know how to avoid heat illness. It is not just as simple as staying hydrated.

Health officials say electrolytes are critical for the body to continue to function with hot temperatures. They say to drink something with electrolytes, along with water.

"You kind of get cramps, you just don't feel good, your stomach can get a little crampy but most of the time its in the muscles. So if you recognize that, you start drinking and replacing some of those electrolytes and can avoid going to the next level," said Chief Steve Powell, division chief of EMS in Rockingham County.

Another thing to keep in mind is to avoid caffeine or alcohol as your "drink," as that can dehydrate the body.