Axe throwing store set to open in Harrisonburg

If you are looking for something new to do in the Shenandoah Valley, you are in luck.

Beards & Broads, a new axe throwing business, will hold its grand opening on October 11 in Harrisonburg.

Jay Roderick, one of the co-founders of the business, graduated from Broadway High School.

"I hope to take all the proceeds from anything I open and do, and be able to do things in the community to show that I am thankful for getting to grow up in such a family-oriented, safe environment," Roderick said.

The co-founder joined the Navy after graduating high school. After seven years of service, leaving the Navy as a disabled veteran and working across the United States, he is back in the Valley. He is opening Beards & Broads with his family.

"Coming home is, in my brain, a way to say thank you the community, to my family," Roderick said.

His brother-in-law, Kyle McQuillian, and his dad are partners in opening the store.

"I always kind of wish that everybody who walked through the door could see what we started with and where we ended up," McQuillian said. "It literally is a world away from each other."

After all the work, Roderick and the team are ready for the big day.

"It's going to be axe-cellent," Roderick said. "It's going to feel like when you work all day, and you get home at night and you can lay down on your bed and just, 'ahhh.' That's what it's going to feel like."

The founders want to honor civil servants and veterans.

Beards & Broads will have a "Wall of Heroes and Fallen" which will pay tribute to fallen soldiers, as well as local civil servants and veterans.

The name of the store references the two different types of throwing axes they offer.

The business is World Axe Throwing League certified and located at 1971 Eveleny Byrd Avenue, Suite G. You can learn more on their website.