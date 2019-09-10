Axe throwing place to open in Roanoke

Axe throwing is taking the country by storm, and Roanoke is joining in on the craze! Blue Ridge Axe Throwing is set to open in just a couple of weekends.

They're co-located with SafeSide Tactical on 1201 Shenandoah Avenue in Roanoke. The grand opening is September 21st. They're giving you a chance to throw for free all opening weekend!

"It's something new that a lot of people haven't tried, and I think in this day and age, especially for people our age but people of all ages, they're looking for new experiences, and axe throwing is one of those things once you start, it's really, really addicting, you can't stop," Abby Walters, who is going to be an Axe Master and Coach at Blue Ridge Axe Throwing, said.

Walters and her parents constructed the place almost entirely on their own with support from the World Axe Throwing League.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.