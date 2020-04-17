BBB Scam Alert: Free Money? Nope, this mistaken payment is a con

More people are using cash apps, like Venmo, to keep their distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you get a payment from someone out of the blue, it may seem like an honest mistake, but the Better Business Bureau is warning users that it could actually be a scam.

If you get a message that reads, "Oops! Can you send that back?" after sending you several hundred dollars, the BBB says not to return the money.

Scammers connect stolen credit cards to Venmo and use them to transfer money to unsuspecting users. If you send the money back to the scammer, they will delete the stolen credit card from their account and add their own card in its place.

Then, the money you are sending will go on to their personal card. Eventually, the stolen funds will be removed from your account and you will be out that money.

"This is a digital twist on the classic fake check scam," says Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia. "It's essential to enable additional security measures when using peer-to-peer payment systems. Link online accounts to a credit card instead of a banking or debit card for an added level of protection," says Wheeler.

The following are tips you can use to protect yourself when paying with money transfer apps:

