BBB Scam Alert: Free Money? Nope, this mistaken payment is a con

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) — More people are using cash apps, like Venmo, to keep their distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you get a payment from someone out of the blue, it may seem like an honest mistake, but the Better Business Bureau is warning users that it could actually be a scam.
If you get a message that reads, "Oops! Can you send that back?" after sending you several hundred dollars, the BBB says not to return the money.
Scammers connect stolen credit cards to Venmo and use them to transfer money to unsuspecting users. If you send the money back to the scammer, they will delete the stolen credit card from their account and add their own card in its place.
Then, the money you are sending will go on to their personal card. Eventually, the stolen funds will be removed from your account and you will be out that money.
"This is a digital twist on the classic fake check scam," says Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia. "It's essential to enable additional security measures when using peer-to-peer payment systems. Link online accounts to a credit card instead of a banking or debit card for an added level of protection," says Wheeler.
The following are tips you can use to protect yourself when paying with money transfer apps:
- Use money transfers with friends. Protect yourself from scams by only using money transfer apps for their intended purpose -- sending money to people you personally know.
- If someone sends you money by mistake, ask them to cancel the transaction. The sender can request that the vendor cancel the transaction. If the person refuses, it's probable a scam.
- Enable additional security settings. Check your account settings to see if you can enable extra security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, requiring a PIN, or using fingerprint recognition.
- Link your money transfer app to a credit card. As with many other purchases, using a credit card will help protect you if you don't receive the goods or services you paid for. Linking to a debit card or directly to your bank account does not give you that added protection.