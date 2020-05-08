BBB warns of Mother’s Day Scams

Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Even though we’re still practicing social distancing, you can still celebrate that special lady in your life. Unfortunately, scammers do not take a break, even for mom.

We’re seeing more Mother’s Day scams than ever before this year and a lot of it can be contributed to the pandemic.

Scammers are using language like “Mom has been stuck at home for weeks because of the coronavirus, get her a great gift.” Language like this can catch people off guard and make them feel guilty.

Of course, you should give your mom a great gift for Mother’s Day, but do it on your own terms.

Barry Moore, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia, says to be wary of people approaching you with deals and offers.

Pop-up ads, e-mails, anything sent to you that advertises a great deal, could be a scam.

The best plan is to deal with the retailer yourself.

Want to get her flowers? Call the florist in the town where your mom lives.

Gift certificates? Buy them directly from the restaurant or store, and make sure they're valid.

Moore says the best thing to do is to be very careful with any online gift purchase.

“Any time you’re shopping online, whether it’s for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthday’s or anything, and you see these glossy pop-ups, stay away from them. They’re obnoxious and a nuisance, but more than anything lot of them, are just plain scams," Moore said.

Moore also says to be wary of buying electronic gifts like smartphones online.

Also, if you find something that you think may be a scam, look it up on the BBB scam tracker website.