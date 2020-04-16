BBB warns that social media quizzes may be collecting your personal info

With Virginians, like people across the country and around the world, under a Stay at Home order, a lot more are turning to entertainment through social media.

That can include taking those Facebook quizzes you see circulating around as a fun distraction from everything coronavirus-related.

But the Better Business Bureau warns that those quizzes can also be a way for scammers to collect your personal information.

They say to think twice before sharing any personal information through an online questionnaire.

According to the BBB, a lot of quizzes ask seemingly silly or meaningless questions to prove how well you know a friend or match your personality to a TV show character or get a score on how many things you've accomplished.

But sometimes, those questions can give scammers answers to a lot of standard security questions for password recovery on online accounts, including credit reports, banking accounts, and more.

The questions may include things like "Where did you grow up?" or "What high school did you graduate from?"

"Not all social media quizzes are a data collection scam, but users should be cautious of what information they share online," said Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia. "Social media data and quiz answers can be used to steal your identity or enable a scammer to impersonate you to your friends and family."

So how do you avoid social media scams?

Step 1: Be Skeptical. Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn't mean there isn't an inherent risk.

Step 2: Adjust Privacy Settings. Review your social media account's privacy settings, be strict about what information you share, and be mindful of who you are sharing it.

Step 3: Remove Personal Details From Your Profile. Don't share information like your phone number or home address on social media.

Step 4: Don't Give Answers to Common Security Questions: Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things such as your mother's maiden name, location or street you grew up on, or the name of your high school.

Step 5: Monitor Friend Requests. Don't accept friend requests from people you don't know. Also, be wary of a second friend request from someone you are already connected with; the second profile may be an imposter trying to access your data and your Friends list.

If you spot a scam, you can always report it to the BBB at BBB.org/ScamTracker

You can find more information on scams affecting our area here.