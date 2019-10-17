First responders sell BBQ chicken to benefit EMT injured in ambulance crash

The Augusta County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics hosted a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Oct. 17 at the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department.

The event raised money for firefighter and EMT Austin Arbaugh, who was injured in an ambulance crash in September.

The crash happened on Interstate 81. Arbaugh was transported to UVA Medical Center, where he spent a couple of days in the ICU.

After hearing about the crash, his team was able to get around 1,200 pieces of chicken to sell. The proceeds will go to Arbaugh and his family while he recovers.

"We just felt this was a small way for us to do that. You know, we're used to taking care of people in our daily job, but when it's one of us that we have to take care of, or our crew members have to take care of... It obviously hits a little closer to home when that happens," said Lieutenant Brian Difalco.

He said Arbaugh is recovering well. While he still has a neck brace and cannot quite eat solid food, he is able to get up and move around and no longer has to wear a cast for his arm that was fractured.

All of the chicken was sold today, and crews were able to raise around $6,000 for Arbaugh. Anyone who still wishes to make a donation can contact Lt. Difalco at bdifalco@co.augusta.va.us