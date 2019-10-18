B&E Market to open in November

Frye's Market stood on the corner of N. Delphine Ave. and Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro for about 50 years.

B&E Market will be in the newly renovated building of the former Frye's Market on the corner of N. Delphine Ave. and Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro. | Credit: WHSV

After the owner, Bill Frye passed away, a local restaurant owner decided to take over and give the market new life.

"I bought it a few years ago, and it was just sitting so, I after I shut the restaurant down, wasn't any use just letting it sit, so we started opening up," Butch Dean, owner of B&E Market, said.

Dean and his wife Evelyn owned Basic City Luncheonette for 23 years, and they plan on bringing some of the same fan favorites from his restaurant to B&E Market.

"I had a bunch of people that came to the restaurant, and wanted me to have food. They liked our food and wanted us to get back into it again," Dean said.

They will also be keeping some of the things people loved about Frye's Market.

"It'll be a friendly environment. The food will be delicious. Down home, home cooked," friend and carpenter Terry Phillips, said.

The crew is just about finished renovating the building and will start stocking shelves by next week.

They plan on opening up on November 4 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.