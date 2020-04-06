BP offers discount gas for healthcare workers, first responders

First responders and healthcare workers can get 50 cents off per gallon to use on their next fill-up at BP and Amoco stations.

“Thank you for being on the front lines and keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are honored to be supporting you and helping you get where you need to go,” the company posted on its website.

First responders and healthcare workers are asked to verify their identity through the website ID.me and will then receive a discount code via text or email.

To use the discount code at the pump:

Press cancel

Enter your discount code

Press Enter

Follow prompts on screen

You have until April 30 to claim the discount code, and all codes expire on June 30. There is a limit of two discount codes per user.

Codes will remain available until a maximum value of one million dollars in cents per gallon discounts is reached, according to BP.

