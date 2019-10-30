BRCC students compete to re-create the most realistic injuries

Paramedic students at Blue Ridge Community College were competing to see who could re-create the best injury or illness on Wednesday.

The goal was to simulate injuries they would actually encounter out on the job.

And there was plenty of blood, lots of bruises and a plethora of fractures.

With the use of some special effects makeup, the students were each tasked with coming up with a creative and accurate injury or illness, as well as the story behind how it happened.

EMS Program Director Scott Vanderkooi said doing activities like this will better prepare students for when they come across these things on the job.

"Emphasizing what we call mechanism of injury, so how we can predict certain types of wound patterns, and do they match up with the story of how something happened," Vanderkooi said.

Some faculty members served as expert judges and all students were invited to come pick their favorite and learn more about the new EMS program.