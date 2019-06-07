Blue Ridge Christian School Graduates first class from historic building since 1956

Twelve students will graduate from Blue Ridge Christian School on Friday and it will be the first class to graduate from the building formerly known as Dayton High School since 1956.

This is the first class to graduate from this building in 63 years.

Marian Suter graduated from Dayton High School in 1956. That was the last year the building was used as a high school. She said she is excited to see the building go back to its original use.

"I just think it's great to see it continue and I'm glad to be a very small part of it," said Suter. "It's so nice to see that the school was able to be saved and is being used as a school and has been an important piece of Dayton history."

Throughout the years, the building was known as different things, like the Dayton Learning Center.

Karen Shomo is the head of school and said that this is the first year the high school has been in the building.

"We just love the legacy that's already here. We love that we get to be a part of that. We've built connections with some of the folks from the class of '56," said Shomo.

The class of 1956 had 26 students graduate; this year, 12 students will graduate from Blue Ridge Christian School.

Conner Jellum and Matt Nichols are both graduating seniors. They said that their teachers made sure to highlight the fact that they were making special history.

"It just feels really special to follow in their footsteps in a sense, you know, even though it was so many years later," said Jellum.

"It is a lasting legacy that you get to see, and to be a part of that is something really special," said Nichols.

The school has ongoing renovations and hopes to have an open house next fall so that the community can see the new legacy carrying on an old tradition.