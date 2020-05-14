BRITE Bus fully funded for 2021 fiscal year thanks to the CARES Act

A public transportation program in the Shenandoah Valley has been fully funded for the entire 2021 fiscal year thanks to federal COVID-19 relief.

In April, Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board approved nearly $100 million in federal funding to be set aside specifically for helping small urban and rural transit agencies offset the revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $100 million was part of $456 million apportioned to Virginia for federal transit relief through the CARES Act.

About $3 million of the allocated funding went to BRITE Bus in the Shenandoah Valley. They say that money has allowed them to maintain their operations, offer fare-free trips, and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies for their drivers and personnel to keep riders and employees safe.

The federal assistance will also fully fund the transit system for fiscal year 2021, which BRITE Bus says will let them operate without the $450,000 usually contributed by local partners, alleviating some of the financial burden on Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, Blue Ridge Community College, Augusta Health, the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and Shenandoah Valley Social Services.

“During this unprecedented time of uncertainty and public health concern, it is even more imperative that Augusta Health allocate as much funding as possible to serve the needs of our community,” says Karen Clark, Vice President of Operations at Augusta Health. “The CARES Act relief funding helps combat the coronavirus and its aftermath by allowing us to reallocate that money towards health services while still offering our workers and patients essential transit service to Augusta Health on the Route 250 Connector.”

Throughout the pandemic, BRITE has kept operating all their transit routes in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County on a normal schedule, and they plan to keep that up.

Administrators of the program say they know transit is critical to their community, with many residents relying on BRITE to get to work, medical services, and essential shopping.

“BRITE has been a blessing to me as I travel back and forth to the hospital for appointments,” said Staunton resident Dennis White. “I can always call and they’ll be right there for me.”

Transportation services through BRITE are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee (BTAC).

