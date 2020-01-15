Babysitter sentenced to jail for injuries to infant

A Virginia woman accused of harming a baby was sentenced to a year and a half behind bars.

News outlets report 30-year-old Leanna Pagans was sentenced Tuesday.

The Roanoke woman had been accused of causing injuries to a four month old child she was babysitting in 2017. Prosecutors said the child showed signs of hemorrhages and bone fractures.

The baby went to a hospital for treatment and made a full recovery.

Pagans pleaded no contest in October.

Her attorney says Pagans struggled with opioid abuse and says she didn't know what happened at the time of the child's injuries.