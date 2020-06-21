Advertisement

Local adventure farm reopens for summer with COVID-19 policies

Back Home-on the Farm offers over 40 activities for children and families.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Back Home-on the Farm opened June 20th for their summer season. The farm delayed its opening for one week to take more time to plan COVID-19 safety measures.

Lynne Hess, the co-owner, said she wants the farm to be a place for families to get outside to have fun, but safety is their main concern.

"We have hand sanitizer stations around the farm, asking [guests] to use that before they use the activity and after too. To kind of keep everything as safe as possible," Hess said.

The staff works to sanitize the activities in between use, but there are some activities that they couldn't find a way to clean so they will be shut down for right now. Those include the carousel and cow train.

Visitors to the farm are asked to use hand sanitizer and put on their face masks before they enter the Country Store building for their safety and the safety of the employees.

For the owners, they hope visitors will have a fun and safe time.

"It's a lot about families and getting multigenerational families to come out- to sit underneath the tree and enjoy a picnic lunch," Hess added.

What once started as just a corn maze and a slide now has over 40 activities in the fall.

The farm owners are unsure of what the future holds especially in the Autumn season but they will continue to listen to Governor Northam's orders and be resilient.

