Backstreet Boys coming to 2 Virginia cities this summer

“Backstreet’s Back,” and they’re coming to two Virginia cities this summer!

The Backstreet Boys DNA 2020 World Tour will come to Virginia Beach on July 19 and to Bristow on July 21, the band announced Monday, following last year’s sold-out North American tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Valentine’s Day, at LiveNation.com. You can find a full list of show dates here.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can," Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean says. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy.”

The DNA World Tour has already visited five continents.