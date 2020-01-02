‘Bag Lady’ donates $500K to Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

A Waynesboro woman committed to caring for her community in life has continued that legacy in death.

Bonnie Coiner Kiblinger passed away last year, but has left $500,000 to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. That money will support local charitable work in Kiblinger’s name.

She was known to many as the “Bag Lady of Waynesboro” for decades. She was often seen around town collecting cans, then donating money to local nonprofits.

"She was a very caring and giving person,” Mary Alice Henkel said. “Recycling was her big thing."

"Long before recycling became a fashionable thing to do and a community priority, Bonnie was committed to recycling,” Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge CEO Dan Layman said.

Kiblinger was very active in her church, volunteered at the visitors’ center on Afton Mountain, and never missed a day of work in her 40-year banking career.