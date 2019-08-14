Baja Bean closing Richmond location in October

Baja Bean Co. will soon be closing the doors of its Richmond location.

The restaurant, known for its “southern California-style Mexican" cuisine, has been serving the Fan section of Richmond since 1999.

Richmond residents can enjoy a variety of food, drinks and events at the restaurant, which boasts the Fan’s biggest patio.

However, Managing Partner Jeff Allums says the restaurant will close in October due to market conditions, including a surge of restaurants flooding Richmond in recent years.

“Definitely not one thing that ever affects business to this point,” said Allums.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The restaurant had a Charlottesville location as well until the late 2000s. Their Staunton location, right in the heart of the historic downtown, will continue to operate as normal — but it will be the sole location once the Richmond restaurant closes.

In Staunton, Baja Bean is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They specialize in craft beer and frequently host live music as well as special events in both the restaurant and bar sections.

You can visit the Baja Bean Co. website for more information on the restaurant.

