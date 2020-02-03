New Market bank robbery suspect appears in court

George G.Wood, a suspect in a bank robbery earlier this month in the town of New Market, appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court on Monday.

Wood is charged with larceny greater than or equal to $500 and conspiracy to commit larceny. New Market police said Wood walked into a Sonabank off of S. Congress St. on Jan. 23 and handed a note to a bank teller demanding money.

Officers said at the time that he had no weapon.

He then fled on foot with the money, but was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office three days later.

Wood's preliminary hearing is set for Friday, March. 6 at 9:30 a.m. in Shenandoah County General District Court.

Stacy D. Bevan, 43, of Waynesboro, was also charged with the same counts as Wood.

The investigation continues and additional charges are anticipated.