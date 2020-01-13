Barber shop in Harrisonburg offers haircuts for a cause

Maestro Barber Shop is rolling out a special fundraiser this week to raise money for the Sentara RMH Foundation.

Owner of the shop, Kaiss Abbas, gives a haircut to a customer | Photo: WHSV

Specifically, the funds will benefit the pediatric unit at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Luke Chiodini,a store manger at Maestro, said that the owner of the shop, Kaiss Abbas, wanted to do something to give back to the community.

"We just hope parents come out, bring their kids, things like that, people really get involved. We just want people to know that we're a store that's here for Harrisonburg. We love the locals and we're just trying to do the best we can," said Chiodini.

Throughout the week, the Maestro Team will donate 40% of its earnings from each haircut to the Sentara RMH Foundation. The money will go to the pediatric unit to help purchase new equipment.

"We're expecting a lot of smiles, a lot of happiness, and that's what it's all about. We want to give back, and just kind of get our name out there and let people know what good we're doing for the community," said Vincent Pinello, who is also a store manager.

The haircut fundraiser will run until January 20, 2020. The shop is open Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome as well. The team hopes to continue a trend of giving back with more fundraisers in the future.

Maestro Barber Shop is located at 563 University Boulevard in Harrisonburg.

